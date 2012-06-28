Colombia names Olympic team

Image 1 of 5 Sergio Henao (Sky) on the podium to receive white jersey for best young rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Sergio Montoya Henao (Sky) takes a turn setting the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Duarte (Colombia Coldeportes) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombian national cycling coach Jenaro Leguizamo has named the three-man team that will head to London for the Olympic Games road race on July 28. Two WorldTour riders, Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) and Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) will be joined by the former under-23 road world champion Fabio Duarte (Colombia Coldeportes).

Uran and Henao most recently rode the Giro d’Italia where they finished 7th and 9th respectively. Uran won the maglia blanca (Young Rider) classification and Henao finished second. After such an achievement it would be too much for the two young stars to ride this year’s Tour as Sky look to win the race with Bradley Wiggins. Their racing schedule leading into the Games has not yet been announced.

Fabio Duarte showed great promise in the Mount Baldy stage of this year’s Tour of California, coming third behind Robert Gesink before going to the Vuelta a Columbia where he won the prologue on his way to 12th place overall. Duarte will also ride the time trial.

"I'm very satisfied, this news is so important to me, I really wanted to represent my country in the biggest sporting event in the world" said Duarte.

"We have a good selection to represent us in London, the choice was very difficult as big names like Carlos Betancourt, Jose Serpa, Miguel Rubiano, Leonardo Duque among others were left out but I have the confidence these three will make a good turnout" said Leguizamo.