Colombia announces team for road world championships

Image 1 of 5 Rigoberto Uran in second makes it another Colombian on the podium at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Winner Anacona (Lampre Merida) takes stage 9 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Julian Arredondo (Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Johan Esteban Chaves is all smiles after claiming the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Colombian cycling federation has announced its nine-riders for the men's UCI road race world championships to take place in Ponferrada, Spain at the end of this month.

The South American's will be missing several big name riders for the race due to injury but have still managed to name a strong team including several WorldTour riders of which the majority are currently racing the Vuelta a España.

This year's Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has not been named as the 24-year-old was forced to end his season early having undergone surgery on his broken scapula he sustained at the Vuelta this week.

Also missing is Darwin Atapuma (BMC) due to a broken femur sustained at the Tour de France, as is Sergio Henao (Team Sky) who fractured his patella at the Tour de Suisse.

At last year's world championships in Florence, Colombia had three riders in the top-35 with Sergio Henao best placed on the day in 15th.

The majority of the team that has been selected are strong climbers who will be hoping the parcours of the hilly circuit will be beneficial to their chances of victory.

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), who was second overall at the Giro and became the first Colombian to wear the maglia rosa, is currently third overall at the Vuelta will be one of the protected riders for the team. While Winner Anacona (Lampre Merida) has shown he is form with victory on stage 9 of the Vuelta.

"I am happy to be able to represent Colombia at the Worlds once again," Miguel Rubiano said. "And doing it as the National Champion makes it more special. I have good feelings for this final part of the season, and I am pretty sure I will be able to get in Ponferrada in top condition."

The national body also selected Serika Guluma (Vaiano Fondriest) and Jessenia Meneses (Forno D'Asolo) for the women's race.

The Colombian team selected for the 2014 UCI road world championships:

Elite Men: Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Winner Anacona (Lampre Merida), Janier Acevedo (Garmin Sharp), Sebastian Henao (Team Sky), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r La Mondiale), Miguel Angel Rubiano and Carlos Julian Quintero (both Colombia Team).

U23 Men: Miguel Angel Lopez (Lottery Boyacá), Brayan Ramirez (Movistar), Fernando Gaviria, Rodrigo Contreras, Juan Sebastián Molano (all Coldeportes-Claro) and Carlos Mario Ramirez (Aguardiente Antioqueño).

Elite Women: Serika Guluma (Vaiano Fondriest) and Jessenia Meneses (Forno D'Asolo).

Junior Men: Wilmar Andres Paredes (4-72 Colombia), Jaime Alberto Restrepo (Brandy Antioquia), Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Orgullo Antioqueño), and Daniel Felipe Martínez Poveda.

Junior Women: Camila Andrea Roa Valbuena (Coldeportes-Claro) and Paula Andrea Patiño (Orgullo Antioqueño).