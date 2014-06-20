Sergio Henao crashes during Tour de Suisse recon

Image 1 of 3 Sergio Henao's broken bike (Image credit: Oleg Tinkov/ Twitter) Image 2 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) finished third at the 2012 Tour of Poland and is the highest placed rider to return for the 2013 edition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) in action during the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) has been taken to hospital after reportedly being involved in an accident ahead of the Tour de Suisse time trial. The Colombian had gone to recon the time trial course, on open roads, in the morning.

Cyclingnews spoke to Team Sky, who confirmed that Henao had been involved in a training accident, but that they were still trying to establish how the accident had happened. They later confirmed that the Colombian had a fractured patella.

“Sergio was riding really well and it’s such a shame to see him leave the race in this way," directeur sportif Dan Frost said. "He was our card for the GC and I’m confident he could have pulled off a really good result."

Henao returned to racing at the Tour de Suisse, after being pulled from Team Sky’s racing schedule to undergo altitude tests in Colombia. The 26-year-old was one of the team’s main contenders for the race and was sitting in 15th after three stages, but couldn't make the start after the incident. It was later reported that Henao had broken his knee in the crash.

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov posted a photograph of Henao's mangled bike, which had apparently been left on the side of the road, saying, "Found this on the intersection of TT Tour of Swiss, I hope Henao is ok . Dangerous sport"

Peter Kennaugh is Team Sky's best placed rider in the general classification. The Manxman finished 1:55 down in the time trial and now sits in 18th in the general classification - 2:24 behind race leader Tony Martin.