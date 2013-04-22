Coloma injured during training crash in Germany

Carlos Coloma (Image credit: Club La Santa)

Carlos Coloma crashed and broke a bone during practice on the Bike the Rock Bundesliga mountain bike race course on Saturday, one day before the event. The Spaniard, who is on the Wildwolf-Trek Team, went down hard over the bars.

Initial reports suggested a broken collarbone, but his team later said on its website that he had fractured the head of his humerus (upper arm bone).

Coloma, who had made the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup podium, also bruised himself all over and required stitches on his knee and his chin.

He headed back to Spain after his crash to begin recovery.