Coloma celebrates best race ever

Image 1 of 2 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Elite men's podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne: Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), Max Plaxton (Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Carlos Coloma (WildWolf-Trek) had his best-ever race at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup this past weekend in Quebec, Canada. The Spaniard raced to fourth place, making the podium in the elite men's race.

"I have not felt like this in my life. It was the best race I've ever done," said Coloma. "I was riding so easily that it was strange to see myself up there with the best in the world and with margin to increase the pace."

Sitting at the presscon with the other podium finishers, he said, "For me, Mont-Sainte-Anne is the best race in the World Cup for the past two years. I was sixth at Worlds [here in 2010]. I'm happy to be sitting here with three world champions - Nino [Schurter], [Jose] Hermida and [Jaroslav] Kulhavy."

Coloma was in the front group right from the start. He rode as part of the quartet fighting for third to sixth.

"[Jaroslav] Kulhavy opened a small gap and after a few minutes, I have decided to attack [Florian] Vogel and [Marco] Fontana. I was feeling good. I went away from them, rolling in fourth position, and I think I would have been able to contact the Czech rider."

But after opening a gap with these two riders, Coloma crashed. "I hit hard. I was dizzy and the Swiss and the Italian passed me again. It hurt, but after a minute completely unfocused I felt ok and then I passed them again. Still, the chance to fight for third place with Kulhavy was gone".

Coloma is in Windham, New York for the next World Cup this weekend. "I want to fight again for the podium and show the consistency I've always had as a rider."