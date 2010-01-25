Colnago-CSF Inox presented in Italy

Image 1 of 13 Manuel Belletti, Sacha Modolo, Mattia Gavazzi and Marcello Pavarin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 Team Colnago-CSF Inox (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 Colnago-CSF Inox's 2010 squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 Colnago-CSF Inox poses in front of the team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Mattia Gavazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Mattia Gavazzi with his brand new Colnago machine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Domenico Pozzovivo is the team's main hopes for stage races (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Major sponsor Ernesto Colnago poses with Mattia Gavazzi, Domenico Pozzovivo and Rolando Paterlini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 Michele Gaia, Alessandro Bisolti, Mattia Gavazzi and Marco Frapporti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 Mattia Gavazzi will be hoping his teammates can also support him in the sprints this season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Manuel Belletti, Sacha Modolo, Mattia Gavazzi and Marcello Pavarin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colnago-CSF Inox were officially presented today at the factory of their team sponsor in Cambiago, Italy. With all but three of their 16-rider, all-Italian roster under the age of 25, the young Professional Continental squad will aim to perform strongly at a schedule of races that it hopes will include the Giro d'Italia.

The team will be lead by two of the riders to have surpassed a quarter of a century in age. Sprinter Mattia Gavazzi, 26, and Domenico Pozzovivo, 27. The latter finished ninth overall at the 2008 Giro d'Italia and will the team's main hope of a high finish, should it be granted an invitation by race organisers this year. Gavazzi is coming off a successful final season with Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni - Androni Giocattoli, where he recorded eleven victories in 2009.

Manuel Belletti is another rider to have come across from Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni - Androni Giocattoli and will also be joined by neo-pros Gianluca Brambilla, Alberto Contoli, Sascha Modolo and Stefano Pirazzi on the team's roster.

The team will be directed by Bruno Reverberi.

Colnago CSF Inox for 2010

Manuel Belletti

Alessandro Bisolti

Gianluca Brambilla

Federico Canuti

Alberto Contoli

Marco Frapporti

Michele Gaia

Mattia Gavazzi

Alan Marangoni

Sacha Modolo

Marcello Pavarin

Stefano Pirazzi

Domenico Pozzovivo

Filippo Savini

Simone Stortoni

Enrico Zen