Colnago-CSF Inox presented in Italy
Young, all-Italian Pro Continental squad primed for new season
Colnago-CSF Inox were officially presented today at the factory of their team sponsor in Cambiago, Italy. With all but three of their 16-rider, all-Italian roster under the age of 25, the young Professional Continental squad will aim to perform strongly at a schedule of races that it hopes will include the Giro d'Italia.
The team will be lead by two of the riders to have surpassed a quarter of a century in age. Sprinter Mattia Gavazzi, 26, and Domenico Pozzovivo, 27. The latter finished ninth overall at the 2008 Giro d'Italia and will the team's main hope of a high finish, should it be granted an invitation by race organisers this year. Gavazzi is coming off a successful final season with Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni - Androni Giocattoli, where he recorded eleven victories in 2009.
Manuel Belletti is another rider to have come across from Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni - Androni Giocattoli and will also be joined by neo-pros Gianluca Brambilla, Alberto Contoli, Sascha Modolo and Stefano Pirazzi on the team's roster.
The team will be directed by Bruno Reverberi.
Colnago CSF Inox for 2010
Manuel Belletti
Alessandro Bisolti
Gianluca Brambilla
Federico Canuti
Alberto Contoli
Marco Frapporti
Michele Gaia
Mattia Gavazzi
Alan Marangoni
Sacha Modolo
Marcello Pavarin
Stefano Pirazzi
Domenico Pozzovivo
Filippo Savini
Simone Stortoni
Enrico Zen
