Colbrelli takes morale-boosting win in Suisse with Tour de France on horizon
'I'm happy because it shows I'm on the right track' says Italian sprinter
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) made up for a disappointing performance on stage 2 to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse. The Italian was out of contention in the first sprint stage following Saturday’s team time trial but produced a resounding sprint finish on Monday to hold off Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in Gansingen.
The 28-year-old made use of some excellent teamwork from his Bahrain-Merida squad before hitting out from nearly 300 metres to go. The Italian had the legs to hold off the late charge from his rivals to take his first WorldTour win of the campaign.
"But I never gave up, and today all those efforts have paid off. To beat riders like Gaviria and Sagan, riders who are aiming for stage wins at the Tour, that gives me a lot of morale. I’m not a rider who wins a lot, but when I win, I look to win the right races.”
