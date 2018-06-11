Colbrelli takes morale-boosting win in Suisse with Tour de France on horizon

Image 1 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli on the Tour de Suisse podium after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 A rider congratulates Sonny Colbrelli after the Italian won stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli beats Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria to win stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) made up for a disappointing performance on stage 2 to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse. The Italian was out of contention in the first sprint stage following Saturday’s team time trial but produced a resounding sprint finish on Monday to hold off Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in Gansingen.

The 28-year-old made use of some excellent teamwork from his Bahrain-Merida squad before hitting out from nearly 300 metres to go. The Italian had the legs to hold off the late charge from his rivals to take his first WorldTour win of the campaign.





"But I never gave up, and today all those efforts have paid off. To beat riders like Gaviria and Sagan, riders who are aiming for stage wins at the Tour, that gives me a lot of morale. I’m not a rider who wins a lot, but when I win, I look to win the right races.”

