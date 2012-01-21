Cofidis rider Monier struck by car while training

Damien Monier (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

2010 Giro d'Italia stage winner Damien Monier is in stable condition after being hit by a car while training today. According to AFP, the Cofidis rider is in a hospital in Clermont-Ferrand with fractures to his skull and face.

"He's regained consciousness and fortunately, his life is no longer in danger," said Cofidis team manager Eric Boyer.

Monier, 29, has been with the Cofidis team since turning professional in 2004, and scored the first and biggest win of his career on stage 17 of the 2010 Giro d'Italia when he made the winning breakaway and was able to ride away from Danilo Hondo and Steven Kruijskwijk to take the stage victory in Pejo Terme.