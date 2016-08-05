Cofidis announce Guillaume Bonnafond, Dimitri Claeys and Jimmy Turgis signings

Image 1 of 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jimmy Turgis (Roubaix Lille Métropole) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Riders of the France's Cofidis cycling team take part in a parade aboard an World War II US army vehicle during the team presentation

Cofidis have announced its first signings for the 2017 season, adding riders from the WorldTour, Pro-Continental and Continental levels to its squad. After eight seasons with AG2R-La Mondiale, Guillaume Bonnafond moves to a new team for the first time in his career. Wanty-Groupe Gobert's Dimitri Claeys has also been signed with the top-ten finisher from the Tour of Flanders adding to the Classics roster.

Jimmy Turgis, who rode with Cofidis as a stagiaire in 2012, is the third new addition to the team as he joins from Roubaix-Lille Métropôle. Jimmy Turgis is the older brother of neo-pro Anthony Turgis.

Along with his top-ten in Flanders, Claeys has enjoyed top-ten results at the GP Marseillaise, Tro-Bro Léon, La Poly Normande, Halle Ingooigem, Grand Prix Cerami, and recently won a stage of the Tour de Wallonie. It will be first time in the 29-year-old's career that he rides for a French team after previous stints with Verandas Willems, Team Netapp, and the Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht squad.

Bonnafond, 29, brings grand tour experience to the squad with five Giro d'Italia's and two Vuelta a Espana's under his belt and explained he is excited by the change of teams.

"I am very happy to join @TeamCOFIDIS, thanks for their trust & I am ready for this new challenge!" wrote Bonnafond on Twitter, adding "2/2Merci @AG2RLAMONDIALE for these eight wonderful years!

While the team has added three new faces, it loses 30-year-old Arnold Jeannesson to Fortuneo Vital Concept after one season with the team. Jeannesson joined the team after several seasons with FDJ with fourth place overall at Critérium International his best result of the season so far

Meanwhile, Dorian Godon and Mathias Le Turnier have been added to the roster for the remainder of 2016 as stagiaires.

