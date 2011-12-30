Cobo signs two-year Movistar deal

Juan Jose Cobo won the 2011 Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With his former team GEOX-TMC having folded, Spanish rider Juan Jose Cobo has opted to join Movistar Team for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Cobo will again link up with his former boss Unzue Eusebio, who was in charge of Caisse d'Epargne when Cobo was part of their ranks in 2010. Cobo's performances that year were hindered by a bout of depression and he is eager to make up for lost time.

Cobo made his major breakthrough at last year's Vuelta a Espana, winning the race after been granted a wildcard entry. It was one of the most exciting races of the year, with Cobo's winning by a margin of just 13 seconds from Chris Froome. The Spaniard first shot to prominence at the 2008 Tour de France by winning stage 10 of that race.

"I am very pleased as Movistar Team is one of the best teams in the world and will give me the opportunity to be in the biggest races on the calendar," Cobo said. "In 2010 I ran to Unzué's orders and things did not go well. I think we were both left disappointed by that and I'm sure everything will be better. I am excited and eager to be ready with my new teammates."