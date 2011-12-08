Movistar a possibility for Cobo?

Juan Jose Cobo on the podium after winning the 2011 Vuelta. (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Juan Jose Cobo would be welcome to return to Movistar – if the team can find the money for him. The Vuelta a Espana winner, like his teammates, must find a new team for 2012 after GEOX-TMC's management admitted earlier this week that it has not found a new sponsor for the coming year.

"If Cobo can't find another team, obviously we would take him," said Eusebio Unzue, Movistar team manager, to the Spanish newspaper El Pais. “We have already covered the budget, we would have to ask Telefonica for an increase."

Unzue had already made Cobo an offer earlier this fall, but he chose to remain with the team, not knowing the sponsor would stop.

Cobo rode for Unzue's team, then Caisse d'Epargne, in 2010. However, the Spaniard was suffering from a severe depression, trained very little and performed poorly.

He is also said to have an offer from another unnamed team, believed not to have WorldTour ranking.