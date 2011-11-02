Coaching role for Arvesen at Team Sky

Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Kurt Asle Aversen will be a coach and not directeur sportif at Team Sky next season. His special emphasis will be on working with the team's two Norwegian riders, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Lars Petter Nordhaug.

“It means less travel for me and it's going to suit me very well," he told Procycling.no.

“I get to work even closer with the athletes and will follow them closely in their training work at home. As an athlete, I know well that you are not always motivated to embark on long training rides all year round.”

In addition to the two Norwegians, he will be responsible for other riders as well. According to Procycling.no, these will include two Italians, neo-pro Salvatore Puccio and the promising Davide Appollonio.

Boasson Hagen will continue to use his personal trainer Frederik Mohn, but will be happy to incorporate his former teammate Arvesen into his daily routine.

“As coach, Kurt gets the opportunity to follow us in a completely different way. There is not so much travelling, and it will help us to have dialogue with him in training every day,” he said.

Arvesen, 36, retired at the end of this season after a 13-year pro career, and spent his last two campaigns as a rider at Sky.