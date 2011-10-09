Arvesen to stay with Sky as Sport Director

Kurt Alse Arvesen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Kurt Asle Arvesen will stay with Team Sky after his last race today as a professional cyclist. The 36-year-old will be a sports director for the British team in the coming year.

He won the under 23 world road title as an amateur in 1996 and turned pro in 1998 with Asics. He also rode for Risso Scotti and Fakta before joining CSC (later Saxo Bank) for six years before joining Sky in 2010.

He is five-time Norwegian road champion and won the national time trial title twice. Arvesen has also won stages in all three grand tours.

Arvesen said that he was “so happy and grateful for what I've been able to achieve”, but that “now is the right time for me to retire from the peloton and look to new challenges. I have been hugely impressed with the way Team Sky has approached its first two years as a professional team and I didn't hesitate when they suggested I join the coaching staff. Cycling has been a huge part of my life for many, many years and I’m looking forward to passing on my experiences to other riders."

Sky principal Dave Brailsford said that “Kurt's approach to the sport makes him a tremendous role model which is why we are so delighted that he has accepted an offer to remain with Team Sky as a DS. Keeping experienced riders like Kurt, with the right approach and attitude, in our sport is vital. He will be a fantastic addition to our coaching staff."

Arvesen is making his final appearance today at Paris-Tours, and his colleagues paid tribute to him. Bradley Wiggins said, "For me, his determination to be the best and his leadership of the teams he rode for were hugely impressive. On top of that he is one of the sport's good guys and will be missed by everyone in the peloton.”

"As a young rider Kurt was a big inspiration for me and as a professional he has been a fantastic team-mate and friend,” said fellow Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen. "He has achieved so much on the bike and always done it with a smile on his face. Not many riders win stages at the Tour, Vuelta and Giro - it tells you all you need to know about Kurt's strength and talent on a bike that he has achieved it. It has been a privilege to ride with him for team and country and I wish him all the best for his new role."