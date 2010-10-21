Clif Bar releases its annual holiday flavors

Image 1 of 3 Clif Shot gel has a new maltodextrin and cane juice-based formula that (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 3 The new 'turbo' range of Clif Shot gel has a whopping 100mg of caffeine - roughly equal to a single shot of espresso. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 3 Clif Bar has released its range of seasonal flavors for the year. (Image credit: James Huang)

With Halloween just around the corner, Thanksgiving not much further off, and fall weather fast approaching, Clif Bar has seen fit to release its latest round of seasonal flavors.

This year's batch will include Cranberry Orange Nut Bread, Iced Gingerbread, and Spiced Pumpkin Pie, all with Clif Bar's usual blend of mostly organic ingredients and useful mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and fiber. Clif Bar will also donate one percent of net sales to the Winter Wildlands Alliance, a US national non-profit organization dedicated to, "promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snowsports experience on public lands."

Clif Bar has also revamped its gel range with a new maltodextrin and cane juice-based formula for a less intensely sweet taste, longer-lasting energy delivery, and a thinner consistency that's easier to swallow. The new packaging is a bit slimmer and has more rounded corners than before while still retaining the clever 'Litter Leash' design to cut down on trailside trash.

For an even bigger kick, Clif Bar has added a 'turbo' version of its popular gel, too, with a whopping 100mg of caffeine.