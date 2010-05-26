Clement to miss Tour de France

Most aggressive for stage four was Stef Clement (Rabobank) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Rabobank's Stef Clement has scratched his plans to ride this year's Tour de France and will use a break from racing to recover from problems with his feet and back.

The 27-year-old has not met expectations this season, and after consulting with team management and doctors, has decided it was time to concentrate on healing his physical problems. He is embarking on a rehabilitation programme, which will exclude racing for the time being.

Clement will thus miss the Dutch national championships and the Tour de France.

Rabobank technical director Erik Breukink said that, “Stef will return to competition again when he is healthy and worry-free.”

"I am glad that the team is giving me the time and space to intensively work on my longstanding and nagging injuries," Clement said.