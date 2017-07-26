Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian: Meintjes and Ulissi lead the line for UAE Team Emirates

Image 1 of 5 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in a Tour breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Diego Ulissi finished second at Italian nationals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Edward Ravasi at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

UAE Team Emirates are backing in Louis Meintjes and Diego Ulissi at the 2017 Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian this coming weekend. Meintjes finished eighth overall for the second year running and second in the best young rider classification. Ulissi, on his Tour debut, was active the breakaways with second in Le Puy-en-Velay his best result.

With three weeks of racing in their legs, sports director Simone Pedrazzini is expecting a good showing from duo who will be well backed in the 229km race.

"Half of the riders just finished the Tour de France, their rhythm will be the basis on which to build our ambitions to get a good result," Pedrazzini said. "Ulissi and Meintjes are our top riders, not forgetting that Durasek has been well-placed in both of his previous performances and that Bono is a precious lighthouse for the team.

"Mirza, Petilli, Polanc and Ravasi, who have recently completed a training session at altitude and will be trying to get involved in the breakaways."

Tenth on debut in 2012, Ulissi is aiming to better his result on what will be his third appearance at Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian.

"For the first time, I will arrive in San Sebastian after riding the Tour de France, so I hope that the good condition in France gives me brilliance up to the last few kilometers of the Basque race, taking advantage of what I missed in recent editions," he explained, added he is buoyed by the strong team selected for the race. I would like to fight to the end for a good result. However I am aware of the fierce competition but I know that we can count on the high quality within our team."

UAE Team Emirates for Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian: Matteo Bono (Ita), Kristijan Durasek (Cro), Louis Meintjes (RSA), Yousif Mirza (UAE), Simone Petilli (Ita), Jan Polanc (Slo), Edward Ravasi (Ita) and Diego Ulissi (Ita).