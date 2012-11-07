Ciolek looks to pass on experience at Team MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 3 Gerald Ciolek put a lot of thought into a well-considered design scheme (Image credit: Laura Weislo) Image 2 of 3 Gerald Ciolek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Gerald Ciolek (Milram) gets that elusive Grand Tour stage win. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

At 26 Gerald Ciolek is hoping to reignite his career with a move to Team MTN-Qhubeka. The sprinter signed for the first African Pro Continental team after two seasons at Omega Pharma QuickStep and he is also looking to share his experience with his young teammates. Now an 8th year pro, Ciolek will be one of the most experienced riders on the African team.

The German rider burst onto the scenes in 2007 with a string of impressive performances during his debut season. The following year started in similar fashion at Highroad, but by the time the Tour de France came and went Mark Cavendish had established himself as the team’s outright sprinter.

A move to Milram followed and although Ciolek took a stage in the 2009 Vuelta a Espana he has yet to fulfil the promise shown during his early career.

Still, at the age of 26, and with a slightly less demanding race schedule, the German believes that he can not only return to winning ways but pass on his experience to Team MTN-Qhubeka younger riders.



