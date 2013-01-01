Ciolek hopes for Milan-San Remo invitation

Image 1 of 2 European riders: Andreas Stauff, Kristian Sbaragli, Martin Reimer, Sergio Pardilla, Gerald Ciolek and Ignatas Konovalovas (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 2 of 2 Gerald Ciolek put a lot of thought into a well-considered design scheme (Image credit: Laura Weislo)

Gerald Ciolek (Team MTN-Qhubeka) hopes that his team’s recent invitation to next month’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will help entice further invitations from the major spring races.

Ciolek moved to the Pro Continental team in the off-season after a two-year stint at Omega Pharma QuickStep, and after Team MTN-Qhubeka’s first training camp in South Africa last month, the 26-year-old is hopeful that the team can start the new season with a bang.

“I really enjoyed the first get together with the team,” the German said.

“We had good training days in great summer conditions in Johannesburg. To me, the team is very professional and well organised. I never imagined the team management would care so much about the riders. I see great potential in this team; with an average age of 24 we can expect some good progress.”





