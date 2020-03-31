Ciccone offers Tour de France jerseys to buy respirator for Chieti hospital

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) has offered up his two maillots jaunes from the 2019 Tour de France to the biggest donors to a GoFundMe to raise money for his local hospital to purchase a respirator to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

Although the Italian missed out on the stage win at La Plance des Belles Filles, he led the Tour de France last year after stage 6 and stage 7 thanks to his breakaway efforts.

Last week, Ciccone launched the fundraiser to benefit the hospital Policlinico SS. Annunziata of Chieti, his home town.

"In this moment of serious emergency the ward needs a new respirator, and with this campaign we can help them," Ciccone wrote on the fundraising page.

He upped the ante with the offer of the two Tour de France jerseys and two of his Trek-Segafredo jerseys as the amount donated reached the halfway mark of the €10,000 target.

The top two donors will each receive a signed maillot jaune, with the third and fourth getting a team jersey.

To donate, visit here (in Italian)