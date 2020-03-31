Trending

Ciccone offers Tour de France jerseys to buy respirator for Chieti hospital

Italian offering two maillots jaune, Trek-Segafredo jerseys for highest donation

ALBI FRANCE JULY 15 Start Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team TrekSegafredo White Young Jersey Yellow Jersey Centenary SainteCcile dAlbi Cathedral Detail view during the 106th Tour de France 2019 Stage 10 a 2175km stage from SaintFlour to Albi TDF TDF2019 LeTour on July 15 2019 in Albi France Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) has offered up his two maillots jaunes from the 2019 Tour de France to the biggest donors to a GoFundMe to raise money for his local hospital to purchase a respirator to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

Although the Italian missed out on the stage win at La Plance des Belles Filles, he led the Tour de France last year after stage 6 and stage 7 thanks to his breakaway efforts.

Last week, Ciccone launched the fundraiser to benefit the hospital Policlinico SS. Annunziata of Chieti, his home town.

"In this moment of serious emergency the ward needs a new respirator, and with this campaign we can help them," Ciccone wrote on the fundraising page.

He upped the ante with the offer of the two Tour de France jerseys and two of his Trek-Segafredo jerseys as the amount donated reached the halfway mark of the €10,000 target.

The top two donors will each receive a signed maillot jaune, with the third and fourth getting a team jersey.

