Cian Uijtdebroeks regains Giro d’Italia white jersey despite ‘not being my main focus’

By
published

Belgian backs Pogačar’s determination to go for multiple wins

Cian Uijtdbroeks reclaims the Giro d'Italia white jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost without wanting it and certainly without specifically fighting for it, Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease A Bike) found himself back in the white jersey of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, just 24 hours after he had ‘loaned’ the Best Young Rider’s (BYR) lead to Australia’s Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla).

Seventh on at the summit finish of Prati di Tivo and running fifth overall, the Belgian explained that his main goal in the Giro d’Italia is as good a GC finish as possible, rather than targeting the BYR rankings.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.