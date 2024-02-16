Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis, undergoes treatment

Sir Chris Hoy of Great Britain celebrates his victory in final of the men's Keirin during the 2012 London Olympics

Chris Hoy has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and is currently undergoing treatment.

The six-time Olympic champion and 11-time World champion confirmed in a post published on Instagram on Friday that he is "optimistic, positive and surrounded by love" while adding that the last few months have been difficult.

"I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point," Hoy wrote.

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care."

Hoy won six gold medals at the Olympic Games in 2004 in Athens, 2008 in Beijing, and 2012 in London. He also won 11 world titles across 2002, 2004-2008, 2010 and 2012 in the 1km Time Trial, Team Sprint, Keirin, and Sprint events.

"For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. While I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately. My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now," Hoy said.

Hoy did not disclose the type of cancer but said that he had no symptoms prior to his diagnosis. He said that he is currently undergoing treatment and that he will continue to work.

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine - I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal," he wrote.

"It's an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can't wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all."

Hoy, 47, retired from professional cycling in 2013 with his record of 17 global titles across four disciplines.