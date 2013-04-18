Chris Hoy retires from cycling

Image 1 of 2 Chris Hoy shows off his gold medal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Sir Chris Hoy in the new British Cycling/Adidas team kit (Image credit: BikeRadar)

Chris Hoy has confirmed that his retirement from cycling at a press conference in Edinburgh. The Scot won six Olympic gold medals during his careers and leaves the sport as Britain’s most successful Olympian.

Hoy’s final competitive outing came at the London 2012 Olympics, where he won gold in the keirin and team sprint.

“It is not a decision I took easily or lightly but I know it is the right decision. Being objective, I got every last drop out in London," Hoy said at the press conference, according to the BBC.

The 37-year-old Hoy had been tempted by the idea of prolonging his career until the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where the track events will take place in the velodrome that bears his name. When he returned to training after the London Games, however, he realised that it was time to bow out.

"Nothing would give me more pleasure than going to Glasgow but I don't want to be there for the numbers,” Hoy said. "To go on for another year would be one year too far. I don't want to turn up to wave to fans and get a tracksuit.

“I wanted to get a medal for Scotland and because I didn't think I could do that, I wanted someone else to take my place.

“Now it's time for younger riders to experience what it is like to compete in front of a home crowd. I will be there to open it and soak up the experience."

Hoy's first Olympic success was a silver medal in the team sprint in Sydney in 2000 and he followed that up with gold in the kilometre time trial in Athens in 2004. Hoy was knighted after he won three gold medals (sprint, team sprint and keirin) in Beijing four years later and he completed his Olympic haul with a brace of gold medals in London.

Hoy also claimed 11 rainbow jerseys during his career, and two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.



