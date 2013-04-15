Hoy to announce retirement

Image 1 of 3 Chris Hoy in action during the Sprint Masters events in Rotterdam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Sir Chris Hoy in the new British Cycling/Adidas team kit (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 3 Chris Hoy (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

It will be the end of an era this week, as Sir Chris Hoy will hold a press conference at which he is expected to announce his retirement. The 37-year old has dominated track riding since 2005, and can claim six Olympic gold medals.

Hoy has not raced since the London Olympics last summer, and it was an open secret that he would retire after the games. The Guardian newspaper said Monday that he will hold a press conference in his hometown of Edinburgh on Thursday.

His six Olympic gold medals and one silver made him the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time. He won silver in the team sprint in the 2000 Olympics, and one gold (time trial) in 2004. He took three golds at the 2008 Olympics in team sprint, keirin and sprint, and two in his homeland games of 2012, in team sprint and keirin.

He also won11 World titles, from 2002 to 2012, in the 1km time trial, team sprint, and keirin.

Hoy has started producing a line of HOY bikes with Evans Cycles, and has signed off on the first seven bikes, which are expected to be available the end of May. The designs include three road bikes and four city bikes, with a steel keiren bike a possibility for the future.