Chris Horner to remain in hospital in Italy

Chris Horner has been transferred to the chest surgery unit of the Lecco hospital in Italy as he continues to recover from injuries incurred on Friday.

The American was admitted to the Italian hospital after a training accident at Lake Como. He is expected to remain in hospital for four to five days to undergo lung drainage and treatment on his injuries. According to the medical staff and his Lampre-Merida team he makes good progress. The Lampre-Merida team published a photo of Horner in hospital, showing him with bandages on his head.

The exact circumstances of the accident involving Horner are still unclear but Lampre-Merida said the Vuelta Espana winner was probably hit by a car. He suffered a punctured lung, four broken ribs and needed stitches to a head wound.

Gazzetta dello Sport has speculated that Horner will miss the Giro d'Italia. It seems unlikely the veteran American can recover and be on form in time for the start of the Italian Grand Tour on May 9 in Belfast. Flying after a punctured lung is not advised for several months and Horner is unlikely to be able to train for some time. However the Lampre-Merida team has yet to make a formal decision on Horner's race programme. He could turn his focus to the Tour de France or save his form for the defence of his Vuelta victory.

In 2013 Horner abandoned the Volta a Catalunya and injury kept him away from racing until August. He returned at the Tour of Utah where he finished second and then went on to win the Vuelta a España.