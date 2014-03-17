Horner abandons Tirreno-Adriatico due to tendinitis

Image 1 of 3 Christopher Horner (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) has withdrawn from Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of stage 6, citing tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon. The 42-year-old was lying in 11th place overall following Sunday’s tough stage to the Muro di Guardiagrele, 3:06 down on race leader Alberto Contador.

“Horner is suffering from tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon,” said Lampre-Merida doctor Matteo Beltemacchi in a statement released by the team on Monday morning. “By common agreement, in order to avoid a worsening of the situation, Chris will quit the race.”

Horner’s abandon marks the second successive year that his early season has been disrupted by injury. Twelve months ago, the American was forced out of the Volta a Catalunya with a knee injury and did not return to action until the Tour of Utah in August, before going on to land a shock victory at the Vuelta a España.

In spite of that victory, Horner began 2014 without a contract but eventually reached an agreement with Lampre in January. He finished 8th overall at last month’s Volta ao Algarve and is pencilled in to lead the team’s general classification challenge at the Giro d’Italia.

“In the next days the team’s medical staff is going to evaluate the best path to recovery,” the Lampre statement concluded.

