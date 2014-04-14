Report: Driver of car responsible for hospitalisation of Horner identified

Image 1 of 2 Chris Horner is hospital in Italy (Image credit: Lampre-Merida) Image 2 of 2 Chris Horner in his new Lampre Merida colours (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Last year's Vuelta a Espana winner Chris Horner (Lampre Merida) is recovering in hospiital following a training ride crash in which he was hit by a car when riding around Lake Como in Italy and Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that while exact circumstances of the accident involving Horner are still unclear, the identity of the driver is now known.

The Italian paper are reporting that the driver is a septuagenarian pensioner resident from Milan who has a vacation home on Lake Como.

The driver was not reported by the traffic police of Lecco and Gazzetta suggest that he may not have realised that Horner fell. The 42-year-old American suffered a punctured lung, four broken ribs and needed stitches to a head wound in the accident and is expected to remain in hospital for several more days.

Horner's participation in the Giro d'Italia appears very unlikely as flying after a punctured lung is not advised for several months. The Italian Grand Tour starts on May 9 in Belfast.