Chris Horner could return to racing at Tour de Suisse
Possible Tour de France slot also considered
Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) could ride next month’s Tour de Suisse with on eye on competing in the Tour de France a month later. The American was hit by a car in April while out training and suffered a punctured lung in the accident along with broken ribs and a cut to his head, which required stitches.
