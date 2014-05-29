Chris Horner could return to racing at Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 3 Horner was not wearing a helmet when he crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) bundled up against the elements at the finish line in Girona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Chris Horner is hospital in Italy (Image credit: Lampre-Merida)

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) could ride next month’s Tour de Suisse with on eye on competing in the Tour de France a month later. The American was hit by a car in April while out training and suffered a punctured lung in the accident along with broken ribs and a cut to his head, which required stitches.



