Chris Froome undergoes surgery after home accident

Chris Froome's (Team Ineos) comeback after serious injury has taken a blow after he was forced to undergo surgery on Friday evening after accidentally cutting his thumb at home.

Froome already missed the Tour de France in July after crashing out of the Critérium du Dauphiné in June. The British rider suffered serious multiple injuries but recently returned to training outside after a number of weeks on the home-trainer.

However, his comeback for 2020 has taken a step back after he cut himself with a kitchen knife.

The news was confirmed on Saturday, with the four-time Tour de France winner taking to Twitter and posting that, he “Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night. Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks.”

Quite how long Froome will be off the bike for remains unclear. Once again he will be able to build up his form and fitness on the home trainer.

The British rider has already set his sights on the 2020 Tour de France, where he will be hoping to make history and become one of just a handful of five time winners.