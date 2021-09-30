Chris Froome set to take part in British Championships for the first time since 2011

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) is set to race the British Championships for the first time since 2011, with the four-time Tour de France winner to take part in the men’s individual time trial.

He will not compete in the men’s road race but Mark Cavendish, Ethan Hayter, Owain Doull, and Matthew Walls are set to take part in the event.

The rescheduled edition of the 2021 British Road Championships takes place in Lincoln between October 14-17, with strong fields also set to compete in the women’s road race, time trial and circuit race.

In the men’s time trial, Froome will come up against defending champion and Israel Start-Up Nation teammate Alex Dowsett, along with Hayter, John Archibald and Dan Bigham. The seven-time Grand Tour winner is currently in Italy and will also race Il Lombardia later in the month. He finished in 133rd place in this year’s Tour de France but is expected to try and mount a challenge at next year’s race.

The 2021 British national championships have previously taken place in June but were cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and were rescheduled for this autumn. This year’s championships mark the first time in which the time trials, circuit events and road races have taken place together.

"With Lincoln’s cycling heritage and the bringing together of the three championship races we always knew that this year’s event would be special, and so it’s only fitting that we now have a phenomenal cast of riders to match," said British Cycling CEO Brian Facer.

"I know how thrilled British racing fans will be to see world champions, Olympic gold medallists and Grand Tour winners all going head-to-head for the national champion’s jerseys, and I can’t wait to join them on the roadside as we watch another chapter in the city’s cycling story unfold."

Defending champion Alice Barnes and her sister Hannah Barnes (both Canyon-SRAM) are set to race the women’s road race, with Sophie Wright Anna Shackley, Elynor Backstedt, Pfeiffer Georgi, and Anna Henderson also taking part.

The Barnes sisters, Henderson, Hayley Simmonds, and Joscelin Lowden are set to compete in the women’s time trial.