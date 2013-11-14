Froome: Lance Armstrong can help cycling by sharing his story

Image 1 of 4 Chris Froome (Sky) makes history, winning atop Mont Ventoux and extending his overall lead (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Chris Froome (Team Sky) flanked by Peter Sagan and Rui Costa (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Lance Armstrong liked to control the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Stefano Garzelli, Lance Armstrong and Ivan Basso on the 2005 stage to Ax-3 Domaines (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour de France champion Chris Froome has called on Lance Armstrong to step forward and tell anti-doping authorities and an independent commission everything about his doping past.

Froome, who won the Tour de France this July and faced a barrage of questions over both Armstrong’s doping past and his own victorious performance told Sky Sports News, "I'd want to see him (Lance Armstrong) come forward and really tell it like it is and say exactly what happened so that we can put the story to bed."

Armstrong was stripped of all seven of his Tour de France titles last year by USADA as a result of their Reasoned Decision into doping practices at the US Postal Team. A number of Armstrong’s former teammates testified that he and they doped and although Armstrong tried to fight the claims initially he ultimately declined to fight the charges and was handed a life-time ban.

He admitted to doping in January of this year and has since stated that he would help an independent commission with any questions they had. Armstrong may hope that such a move would see a reduction in his ban but earlier this week WADA stressed that only exceptional circumstances would see his case re-opened.

On Wednesday the UCI announced a collaboration with WADA for an independent commission to be conveyed, with Armstrong being invited to talk.

"We will have a commission of inquiry which the UCI will manage and run," UCI president Brian Cookson told the AP. "We will agree on the detailed terms and conditions of that over the next few days, hopefully."

"What I am really interested in, I have to say, is the allegations he has apparently made ... about the way in which he was given special treatment by the UCI. If that was true, I'd like to know about it," Cookson said.





