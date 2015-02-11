Chicchi signs with Androni Giocattoli

Image 1 of 3 Francesco Chicchi (Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) gives heart hands as a salute on stage 6 of the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Francesco Chicchi heads to the bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Androni Giocattoli team of Gianni Savio announced today the arrival of Italian sprinter Francesco Chicchi to the squad. The 34-year-old signed for one year.

Chicchi, a former U23 world champion, spent the last two seasons with the Vini Fantini team, during which he scored a handful of victories in races like the Vuelta a Venezuela and Tour de Langkawi. Prior to that he enjoyed wins in Nokere Koerse, Tour of Qatar, Tour of California and Tour Down Under during his time in the WorldTour with Liquigas and QuickStep.

Nicknamed 'the Sheriff', Chicchi made his professional debut with Fassa Bortolo after winning the 2002 U23 World Championships in Zolder.