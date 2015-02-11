Chicchi signs with Androni Giocattoli
Italian sprinter lands late contract with Savio
The Androni Giocattoli team of Gianni Savio announced today the arrival of Italian sprinter Francesco Chicchi to the squad. The 34-year-old signed for one year.
Related Articles
Chicchi, a former U23 world champion, spent the last two seasons with the Vini Fantini team, during which he scored a handful of victories in races like the Vuelta a Venezuela and Tour de Langkawi. Prior to that he enjoyed wins in Nokere Koerse, Tour of Qatar, Tour of California and Tour Down Under during his time in the WorldTour with Liquigas and QuickStep.
Nicknamed 'the Sheriff', Chicchi made his professional debut with Fassa Bortolo after winning the 2002 U23 World Championships in Zolder.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy