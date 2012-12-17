Cherise Stander to focus on marathons

Cherise Stander, pictured here in Team USN racing strip in 2011, will be competing as a solo racer for USN in 2013. (Image credit: Dominic Bardnardt)

After a tumultuous year, which included winning two national elite titles, getting married and enduring a highly publicised Olympic selection snub, multiple-time South African road cycling champion, Cherise Stander, opted to shift her focus to mountain bike racing in 2013.





Related Articles Cherise Stander takes her career off-road

"But my main focus will be on marathon mountain bike races. I hope to qualify to compete at the 2013 world champs for experience ahead of 2014 when we have the world champs right in our home province," said Stander, who headed up the very successful four-rider USN women's racing team in 2011.



