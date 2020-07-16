Check out Cyclingnews' new sister site, FitandWell.com

The family is growing. Cyclingnews now has an all-new sister publication called FitandWell, aimed at anyone who wants to improve their overall health and fitness.

FitandWell launched on Thursday, and will cover topics such as physical health, mental health, nutrition and wellbeing, and will cater to everyone from beginners looking to lose a few kilograms to enthusiasts looking to peak for their 'A' race.

As a wellness and lifestyle brand, FitandWell will be a hub of information on the sector. It will champion mental health advice, offer health-related news and case studies. It will provide exercise-based how-to content, healthy recipe advice as well as reviews on fitness equipment across a range of sports - including cycling.

The new brand will sit within Future Publishing's all-new Tech Lifestyle group, alongside brands like Tom's Guide and T3.com.

“My experience on T3.com has been that there’s a real appetite amongst readers for accessible, engaging health and fitness content," explained Content Director, Paul Douglas. "I’m really excited to be launching a new brand where we’ll be delivering that content, helping people to create the right diet plans and exercise programmes for their needs, to buy the best products to reach their goals and to use those products to get great results.”

FitandWell.com is also offering anyone who signs up to its newsletter - you can do that here - the chance to win a Couch to 5K ebook.

