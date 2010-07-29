Chavanel to miss San Sebastian

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) was super happy with his second stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel, who wore the Tour de France's maillot jaune and won two stages this year, has been forced to skip the upcoming ProTour race Clasica San Sebastian due to an infected toe.

The Quick Step rider suffered toward the end of the Tour from the injury to his right toe, and he and the team decided against his participation in the Spanish race this weekend so as not to jeopardize the rest of his season.





He was due to support the race's defending champion, teammate Carlos Barredo, in the Basque classic, but will instead be replaced by Italian Mauro Facci.

"It's too bad Chavanel will be absent, he could have been one of the favourites for this race and he's always been an important rider in the economy of the squad," said Quick Step director Davide Bramati. "As far as the course, in the final the Alto de Jaizkibel and the Alto de Arkale can be very decisive, but as always we'll have to be on the lookout for faraway breaks and pay close attention to the wind, which often influences the race."

Quick Step for Clasica San Sebastian: Carlos Barredo, Jerome Pineau, Kevin De Weert, Dries Devenyns, Mauro Facci, Francesco Reda, Jurgen Van de Walle, Maarten Wynants.