Chavanel back to France?

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) in action during the Tour prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Quick Step rider Sylvain Chavanel may be returning to a squad of his home country after having spent the last two years in Belgium. The odds are high that the Frenchman, who is currently negotiating with several teams, will sign for a French team once his contract with Patrick Lefevere ends.

"I will make up my mind soon," he told Cyclingnews at the start of the first stage of the Tour de France in Rotterdam. In the meantime, he hopes to bring in some results to his current outfit, as he is back to excellent health after an injury that made him miss several weeks of racing during the first part of the season.

"I'll try not to spill too much power in the first week, to keep my rising form for later. Still, I'd like to be in the right group in the stage to Arenberg on Tuesday and go for the stage win. But it'll be hard, as this is the Tour de France, and everybody's motivated to the bone."

Even though his eyes are more laid on the second or third week of racing, Chavanel doesn't want to miss out on any chances to show a good performance or even go for a win.

"Tomorrow will also be an interesting stage," he said about stage two from Brussels to Spa, which will take the peloton over the roads of the Ardennes Classics. "To be in a break there would be of use, as there is the mountains jersey up for grabs. And the rider who takes it tomorrow will be able to keep it for a little while..."

Chavanel seems to be back to his attacking nature, feeling confident and fresh at the start of the French Grand Tour. "I would also like to be in front in Spa. but then, it may be more difficult to also go for the win on the pavé. But one shouldn't think about the next day, really. You have to live day by day - if you wait too long for the right opportunity, you end up losing out on them. The days go by very fast."