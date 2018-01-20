Charlie Tanfield claims Individual Pursuit gold medal at Minsk World Cup

Image 1 of 2 Charlie Tanfield (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 2 Charlie Tanfield (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

British rider Charlie Tanfield claimed the gold medal in the 4,000m Individual Pursuit at the UCI Track World Cup Round V in Minsk Belarus on Saturday.

"It was strange because in the heats my legs felt so blocked I thought something was wrong but in the final, I relaxed and it just all clicked and it was a great race," said Tanfield in a press release. He is currently riding for Team KGF a British UCI Trade Track Team based in Derby.

"Getting closer that World Record and that makes me happy, I am still only 21 so I have plenty of time."

Tanfield won the qualifying round in 4:15.313. He went on to win the final with a time of 04:12.253 and broke the stadium record. He was only 1.7 seconds off the World Record of Jack Bobridge, from 2011, and it was a personal best for the 21-year-old.

Portugal's Ivo Oliveira (Portugal) was second, more than seven seconds slower. Alexander Evtushenko (Lokosphinx), from Russia, was third.

On Sunday, Tanfield and his elder brother, Harry, will compete for Team KGF in the Team Pursuit with their first round against Switzerland.

