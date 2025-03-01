Chaos reigns in Faun Ardèche Classic as lead trio follows motos off course in finale

By
published

Riders had already raced the same roundabout twice in the Faun Ardèche Classic before veering off course

GUILHERANDGRANGES FRANCE MARCH 01 Romain Gregoire of France and Team GroupamaFDJ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 25th FaunArdeche Classic 2025 a 1659km one day race from GuilherandGranges to GuilherandGranges on March 01 2025 in GuilherandGranges France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Winner Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) talks to the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

As 12 riders sprinted toward the finish line of the Faun Ardèche Classic in Guilherand-Granges, the leading trio, having just accelerated at the front, mistakenly took a wrong turn at the final roundabout and veered off course. In the ensuing chaos, at least two other riders crashed, while behind them, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) stayed on the correct path and powered through to claim victory. 

In what seemed to be déjà vu, after the chaotic opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve two weeks ago, where a large segment of the peloton mistakenly headed up the wrong side of the finishing straight. 

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Pfeiffer Georgi of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

Top teams shift blame after failed bluff backfires in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team GroupamaFDJ competes in the breakaway during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

'The race was a kilometre too long'  - Stefan Küng makes defiant solo effort at Omloop
Route of the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 route
See more latest