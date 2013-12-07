Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes announces 2014 roster

Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) won the 2013 Athens Twilight criterium and will return with the team for 2014 when it debuts in the professional ranks as a Continental squad. (Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

Champions System p/b Stan's NoTubes, one of four new Continental squads in the United States for 2014, has announced its full roster and aspirations for the upcoming season. The New York-based squad, founded two years ago as a development team, has specialized in criterium racing and will make the jump to the professional ranks with the intent to focus on the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) and USA Crits. Additionally, the team intends to contest several one-day races on the National Racing Calendar (NRC) as well as seek out international race opportunities.

"We are very honored and excited at the opportunity to step up to the UCI level for 2014," said Igor Volshteyn, one of the team's owners. "Champion System and Stan's NoTubes are two of the most innovative companies in the cycling industry, so to have them as partners truly elevates our program."

"We have carefully selected a roster for next year that we are confident will deliver the results our sponsors seek and establish us as one of the leading criterium teams in the US," added Mitchell Jacaruso, also one of the team's owners.

One of the riders the team will look to in 2014 is Isaac Howe, who arrives at the team after spending 2013 with SmartStop-Mountain Khakis. "It was apparent on the team's inception that it had to potential to become a really strong force in the US cycling scene, not just because of the riders wearing the jerseys but also because of the people who are backing the team," said Howe, the 2010 USA Crits overall winner and fourth place finisher at the 2011 US pro criterium championship.

During its first year in 2012, the team finished 3rd overall at USA Crits, achieved a podium at USA National Championships and had numerous regional wins. In 2013 the team took a large step forwards, achieving numerous UCI/NRC podiums (Redlands, Tour of the Gila and Tour de Beauce) and a win at USA Crits' Athens Twilight Criterium, earned by Kevin Mullervy who returns as part of the team's roster for 2014. The squad also finished 3rd overall in USA Crits and 4th overall in the NCC, the top amateur team.

2014 roster for Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes:

Andrés Alzate Escobar (Col), Michael Chauner (USA), Gavriel Epstein (Can), Isaac Howe (USA), Adam Leibovitz (USA), Ariel Mendez-Peñate (USA), Conor Mullervy (USA), Kevin Mullervy (USA), Allan Rego (USA)