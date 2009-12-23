Egon van Kessel new Directeur Sportif for Cervelo

Egon van Kessel will be the new Directeur Sportif for the Cervelo TestTeam women's team, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. He will meet four Dutch riders at the team: Kirsten Wild, Regina Bruins, Iris Slappendel and Mirjam Melchers.

Van Kessel, 53, was the national coach for the Dutch elite men and women at the World Championships and Olympic games from 2001 to 2008. He was worked for the Dutch Cycling Federation for more than 14 years, and was with pro cycling teams for another seven years.

He said that he knew new general manager Joop Alberda from the Olympic games. “I am impressed by how Cervelo TestTeam, after one year on the road, has grown to such a strong team,” he said. “The team has a positive and a progressive atmosphere.”

"Egon is a very knowledgeable and experienced sports director who has been an

integral part of the international cycling world for years," said team spokesman Geert Broekhuizen. "Egon shares the values and goals of our team and is the right person for the job."