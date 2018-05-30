Cervelo Bigla squad enjoys sponsorship extension to end of 2020

Image 1 of 8 Lotta Lepistö celebrates with her Cervelo Bigla teammates after winning the final stage of the Aviva Women's Tour in Kettering. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 8 Cervelo Bigla show off 2018 kit designed by Endura (Image credit: Cervelo Bigla) Image 3 of 8 Cervelo Bigla started out strong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Cervelo Bigla finished third in the Worlds TTT Image 5 of 8 Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team) wins the final stage of the Aviva Women's Tour. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 8 Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

UCI Women's Team Cervelo Bigla has announced that co-sponsor Bigla has signed a contract extension that keeps the Swiss furniture company with the team until at least the end of the 2020 season.

"For us, this is what a true partnership is. We are so inspired by Bigla's vision and long-term support," Cervelo Bigla team manager Thomas Campana said in a press release. "This is exactly what women's cycling needs: partners who are in it for the long-term as they look to create change.

"Sustainability is how we will achieve success as we are a team passionate about the development of athletes from a young age through to maturity," he said. "We understand this doesn't happen overnight, and we're really pleased to work with partners like Bigla who've enabled this success over the years."

The 2018 team includes current Swiss road-race champion Nicole Hanselmann, Finnish champion Lotta Lepistö – whose results also include winning last year's Gent-Wevelgem and a stage win at the Giro Rosa – as well as the reigning British, Belgian and Danish national time-trial champions in Claire Rose, Ann-Sophie Duyck and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, respectively, with the latter also winning the UCI Women's WorldTour youth ranking in 2017.

The squad is also home to South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio – winner of the recent Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan Dames and La Classique Morbihan – whose regular blogs you can enjoy here on Cyclingnews.

Monika Loeffel-Boesch, delegate of the board at Bigla, said that she was extremely pleased that the outfit would continue to carry the Bigla name.

"The team has consistently shown innovation and excellence, and been at the highest level of professional cycling in the world," she said. "It mimics what we as a company stand for, which is to continually look for ways to improve. We're looking forward to continuing this partnership over the next two years."