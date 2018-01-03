Cavendish will lead Isle of Man team at Commonwealth Games

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh on the final podium in second place (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish rides on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) on the podium at Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish heads the list of riders picked to represent the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in April, while two-time British road champion Peter Kennaugh was not on the team announced on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Cavendish brought home gold in the Scratch Race at the 2012 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and hopes to repeat with a medal performance this spring at the Gold Coast games. He is listed for the road race on the 2018 roster. Kennaugh won the Isle of Man's only medal at the 2014 games, taking silver in the Points Race. However, he switched teams from Sky to Bora-Hansgrohe in the off-season, and his status remains in limbo.

Isle of Man team manager Trevor Taubman said there is still a chance Kennaugh could compete in April.

"There is still a chance Peter (Kennaugh) will be included, but it depends on the decision of his new team - who he joined last year," Taubman told the BBC.

Current doubts about Kennaugh's availability aside, Taubman said he was happy with the final selections.

"I'm more than happy with the team - it is very strong," he said. "We would have loved to take everyone who achieved the qualification standards but we can only take 32."

Chef de mission Leonie Cooil said he was "delighted" with the team.

"It is a mixture of experienced athletes and those making their debut," he told the BBC. "Every athlete has the opportunity to show the rest of the world what a force the Isle of Man is on the global sporting stage."

The Isle of Man will compete in eight disciplines, including cycling, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, lawn bowling, shooting, swimming and triathlon. The athletes will travel to Australia on March 19, with the games starting April 4.

Isle of Man 2018 Commonwealth Games cycling roster:

Track - Matthew Bostock, Matthew Draper

Road - Sam Brand; Mark Cavendish, Anna Christian, Nathan Draper, Lizzie Holden, Jake Kelly, Leon Mazzone, Tom Mazzone

Mountain biking - Nick Corlett