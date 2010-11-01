Cavendish tests difficult Copenhagen Worlds course
Expects an uphill mass sprint finish
Mark Cavendish is expecting that the 2011 road world championship race in Copenhagen will end in a mass sprint. After testing the circuit, he said the course is harder than it looks but not as hard as this year's Worlds road race in Melbourne.
Cavendish and HTC-Columbia directeur sportif Brian Holm took to the course on Sunday, with the sprinter riding two laps of the 14 km circuit course.
"The route is much easier than in Geelong, but actually harder than I thought,” Cavendish told cyclingworld.dk. “It's technically very difficult. But I think it'll be a finale with a large group sprint.
"The uphill finish will result in a power sprint.”
The Manx rider added, "It's the most important race of the 2011 season and I aim to be at my absolute best and bring home the rainbow jersey."
The Copenhagen world championships will be held Septemer 19-25, 2011.
