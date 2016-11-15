Cavendish looking forward to 'special' Gent Six Day with Wiggins

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrate their second place finish on the Podium after the final of the Six Day London Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins in action during the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish celebrates winning the team elimination during the Six Day London Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish smiles as he waits to compete on the first day of the London Six Day 2016 Image 5 of 5 Morgan Kneisky of France and Mark Cavendish of Great Britain compete in the Madison chase during day one of the Six Day London

Mark Cavendish's partner for the Gent Six Day, Bradley Wiggins, might not be talking to the media but that hasn't stopped the Dimension Data fast man from doing the same. The race is the last of Wiggins' career, although the Tour de France winner has suggested he may indeed race on, and the second six-day in the last month for the duo following their second place at Six Day London.

Cavendish and Wiggins will be wearing the rainbow stripes of madison world champions at the Gent Six Day with Wiggins looking to add to his 2003 triumph, and for Cavendish to better his second place from 2014.

"It is special to come to Gent always, but to do it with Brad, in his probably last race as world champions was an opportunity I couldn't miss," Cavendish said according to Sporza at the pre-race presentation.

Asked if Cavendish would find it an emotional race due his long friendship with Wiggins ahead of his retirement, he replied "we have six days to get through first, so ask me on Sunday".

The British duo won their first madison track title back in 2008 and added a second in London this year at the World Championships with the Gent Six Day the perfect setting to bring things to a close as Cavendish explained.

"Last time we rode together we were preparing for first world championship win together in 2007.we went on to win our first world championship in 2008 so this is a nice close to the chapter, obviously, we are world champions again, so to finish that here in Gent again is something I am looking forward to."

The Gent Six Day is often a sell-out event for the entire race with the Belgian fans packing in each night and helping to create a festive atmosphere. While the London Six Day has also featured sell-out crowds in its first two editions, the two velodromes offer distinctive experiences for both fans and riders as Cavendish added.

"There is a lot less drunk people spitting on us in London, you know what I mean?" he said of the difference between London and Gent. "It is different. Obviously, t' Kuipke is special, it is a 166m track and that is different to anything you are going to race on the track. London is the Olympic velodrome, it's 250m so it's a different style of racing.

"Not just the Gent Six Day but any race here in Belgium is special with the crowd of people who live for cycling. We as the riders feel that so it is always special to ride here. It is always special to race here whether it is on the track or the road."

Cavendish and Wiggins will be team number one when racing gets underway on Tuesday at 20:25 CET.