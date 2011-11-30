Cavendish collects MBE from The Queen

Cavendish receives his MBE from Queen Elizabeth II (Image credit: Press Association)

2011 Road World Champion and Tour de France green jersey winner Mark Cavendish collected his MBE from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace earlier today. The 26-year-old was notified of the honour in the Queen's Birthday Honours List on 11 June, when he was made a Member of the British Empire for services to British cycling.

It's been an eventful couple of days for the Manxman, with news coming yesterday that he is on the final shortlist of ten for the 2011 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and has been installed as the favourite with British bookmakers to collect the prize.

Cavendish, who is moving to Team Sky next season, joins several fellow cyclists, including Victoria Pendleton, Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Sir Chris Hoy, in receiving honours from Her Majesty in recent years.