Castroviejo, Swift, Wurf among extensions as Ineos Grenadiers finalise 2022 roster

Ineos Grenadiers have put the final stamp on their roster for 2022, announcing contract extensions for Jonathan Castroviejo, Ben Swift, Cameron Wurf, Brandon Rivera, and Salvatore Puccio.

After 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas finalised a new two-year deal of his own on Monday, the latest round of renewals takes the British team to 31 riders for next season.

Castroviejo, Swift, and Puccio have all signed two-year deals, while Wurf and Rivera have extended for another 12 months.

Castroviejo has established himself as a key figure at Ineos Grenadiers since joining from Movistar in 2018, improving his climbing to become one of the leading Grand Tour domestiques. The 34-year-old signs his new deal after a season that saw him play a leading role in Egan Bernal's Giro d'Italia victory before helping Richard Carapaz to the Tour de France podium.

"I am really happy to be staying with this great team, I feel at home here and consider it the best place for me to be, it really fits my mentality," Castroviejo said.

"I have a lot of friends, and enjoy being a part of such a great atmosphere. I like the way we work together, and I hope to keep helping my teammates secure big victories and grow our palmares even further over the coming seasons."

Swift and Puccio join Thomas in cementing themselves as stalwarts of the team. Swift was part of the original roster in 2010 and has only spent two seasons away - an ill-fated stint at UAE Team Emirates in 2017 and 2018.

"This team has always been home to me. I’ve spent so much of my career here and I feel like I keep growing. I keep developing, keep learning, and that’s something this team is incredibly good at," Swift said.

"We never sit on our laurels. Now I’m really excited by this young group of riders coming through and I want to help them progress, while getting the best out of myself, doing the best for the team, and helping push these young guys on. It’s very exciting.”

Puccio, meanwhile, turned professional with the team in 2012 and has established himself as the perennial road captain for the Giro d'Italia.

"This team means so much to me. I feel as though I get stronger every year here and I cannot imagine myself on another team," said the 32-year-old.

Wurf will spend another season balancing his triathlon ambitions with WorldTour racing life. The Australian left full-time cycling in 2015 to focus on Ironman but returned in 2020, joining Ineos in a part-time racing capacity away from his competition schedule.

"Ironman is a very individual sport but I never feel like that now, with the team behind me - even though I’m out there on my own. I love the fact that I can go and do that and then come back to help the team in a role I really love," Wurf said.

"It’s so fulfilling to be able to play the role of domestique and help our guys win. It motivates me to go and win myself in Ironman and the guys really make me feel special. They seem to genuinely admire what I do and that pushes me to do even more."

Finally, the 2022 roster is rounded out by Colombian 25-year-old Rivera, who adds another year after his first two as a professional.

"I feel really content and motivated here in this team, and I want to thank the team for the opportunity, and the confidence that they have in me to continue with them, and to keep progressing," Wurf said.

"The team provides an organised structure for us riders, along with a sense of calm and great support across so many areas."

INEOS Grenadiers roster for 2022