Castroviejo confirmed for Movistar

Image 1 of 2 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Euskatel) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Silver medalist Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Time trial specialist Jonathan Castroviejo will join Movistar in 2012, leaving Basque team Euskaltel-Euskadi after two seasons. He previously spent two years at the Orbea Continental team. Rated as one of Spain's best young talents, the 24-year-old is set to join Movistar for the next three years.

The Basque rider has taken two victories this season, with the highlight coming in the Tour de Romandie in April when he surprised American Taylor Phinney to take the prologue time trial. He was second in the time trial national championships behind Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) in June, and recently finished just outside the top ten in the world championships time trial in Copenhagen.

Castroviejo is the fourth confirmed rider to join Movistar next season following the earlier announcements of Javi Moreno and José Herrada (Caja Rural), and Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Farnese-Neri).