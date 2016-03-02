CAS will replace IOC in sanctioning Olympic anti-doping cases - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 A proud moment for Tyler Hamilton (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bernhard Eisel crashed out with a fractured collarbone (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 The Orica-GreenEdge team at the front (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 5 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

CAS will replace IOC in sanctioning Olympic anti-doping cases

The International Olympic Committee today agreed to delegate decisions on anti-doping rule violations during the Olympic Games to an independent body, according to a statement from the IOC. A new Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport will handle cases from the Olympic Games 2016 onwards.

The CAS Anti-Doping Division will replace the IOC Disciplinary Commission to hear and decide on doping cases at the Olympic Games, as well as the subsequent re-analysis of samples taken at the Games. The move comes as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms and follows the Resolution of the Fourth Olympic Summit to make anti-doping testing independent of sports organisations.

“This is a major step forward to make doping testing independent, following the decision of the IOC Executive Board three months ago after the proposal of the Olympic Summit, said IOC President Thomas Bach. "It represents support for the IOC’s zero tolerance policy in the fight against doping and in the protection of the clean athletes."

Sagan shocks fans with half-bald head

Peter Sagan's flowing locks have been shaved as part of a commercial for the Slovakian Telekom company. The World Champion also added a fake bald scalp to half his head for the shooting, but he'll likely show up for Saturday's Strade Bianche with much shorter hair than he had at least weekend's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Eisel hopes to be racing soon

Dimension Data's Bernhard Eisel used his personal Facebook account to provide a update on his recovery from a broken collarbone he suffered at the Dubai Tour in January. The Austrian strongman was forced to abandon the Dubai Tour during stage 3, climbing off in the feed zone after crashing earlier in the day.

"Quick update on recovery," Eisel wrote n Facebook today. "Thanks to the medical team #UKHKlagenfurt and the rehab sessions at ALTIS Sporttherapie I'm pain free and hopefully back racing soon!"

Eisel could be a key figure in Mark Cavendish's ongoing attempts to add Milan-San Remo to his palmares. The Italian Classic takes place March 19.

Bernhard Eisel crashed out of the Dubai Tour with a fractured collarbone (Bettini).

Orica-GreenEdge using Strade Bianche to build on last weekend's success

After notching two top-10 results last weekend at Boucles Drome Ardeche, Orica-GreenEdge will head into Saturday's 11th edition of Strade Bianche looking to solidify the riders' race form after a recent block of training in South Africa.

“Last weekend was successful to a degree because we were competitive in our first European outings of the season,” said team director Neil Stephens.

Strade Bianche riders Christian Meier, Jens Keukeleire, Alexander Edmondson, Luke Durbridge and Chris Juul Jensen started their European campaigns last weekend, while neo pro Jack Haig makes his first European appearance for the team after starting the Herald Sun Tour in January. Former U23 world Time Trial champion Damien Howson completes the team's Strade Bianche line up.

Stephens said Meier, Howson and Haig will provide support for the team as they look to place riders in good positions for the final run into Siena.

“In our first outing in this race in 2015 we were competitive in the final part of the race, which was pleasing," Stephens said. "This year I believe we go into the race slightly better prepared,” said Stephens. “The best way for us to fine tune our form is to get in amongst it in the final kilometres, we have a good balance in the squad and will make sure we give it a good crack on the day.”

Orica-GreenEdge for Strade Bianche: Luke Durbridge, Alex Edmondson, Jack Haig, Damien Howson, Chris Juul Jensen, Jens Keukeleire, Christian Meier.

Orica-Greenedge riders will be looking for success Saturday on the Tuscan roads of Strade Bianche (Bettini)

UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo takes second at Tour de Langkawi

UnitedHealthcare's 25-year-old Colombian Daniel Jaramillo rewarded the US Pro Continental team's decision to sign him this year with an early season result at the Le Tour de Langkawi, where he finished second overall to Dimension Data's Reinardt Janes Van Rensburg.

Jaramillo moved into third place overall following the stage 4 climb to Tanah Rata and then moved into the runner-up spot during stage 6 when previous race leader Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was slowed by a mechanical and dropped to third.

UnitedHealthcare also took the team prize, won stage 3 with John Murphy, and twice claimed the jersey for most aggressive rider.

"An awesome effort by everyone," said team director Hendrick Redant. "We had an amazing week here in Malaysia and came away with a stage win, as well as the team classification prize. I'm really happy with the team."

The squad now travels on to The Tour de Taiwan, where Mike Tamayo will resume sporting director duties for the five-stage UCI 2.1 race that starts in Taipei on Sunday, March 6.

UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Jaramillo finished second overall in Langkawi (TDWSport).