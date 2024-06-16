Tough final time trial sees Egan Bernal lose podium spot at Tour de Suisse

By
published

Colombian slips to fourth as Ineos Grenadiers teammate Tom Pidcock moves up to sixth, looks ahead to MTB World Cup in Crans-Montana

Egan Bernal racing in the stage 8 time trial at the Tour de Suisse
Egan Bernal racing in the stage 8 time trial at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

A challenging uphill final time trial saw Egan Bernal slip from third to fourth in the overall standings at the Tour de Suisse but the Colombian is hopeful that he has done enough to earn a spot on Ineos-Grenadiers' team for a GC tilt at the Tour de France, which starts on June 29 in Firenze.

"It was hard. I hoped to keep the podium in this race, but this is cycling. I had a bad day on the bike," Bernal said in a post-race interview in Villars-sur-Ollon.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.