Footon-Servetto sign Pedersen and Felline

Martin Pedersen (Team Capinordic) won each of the stage's mountain primes and leads the mountain classification. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Spanish team Footon-Servetto announced today that it has signed two more riders, Dane Martin Pedersen and 19-year-old Italian Fabio Felline.

Pedersen, 26, claimed four race wins this season, including the Rund um Köln in April. He won the Under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2005 and a stage and the overall of the 2006 Tour of Britain. He became professional in 2004 with Team PH and rode two seasons on Bjarne Riis' team, CSC. This season he has ridden with Denmark's Team Capinordic.

Felline will make his debut as a professional cyclist with Footon next year and will be its youngest rider. This season he won a mountain stage in the Giro delle Valli Cuneesi.

Felline is "one of the biggest hopefuls in the Italian amateur peloton," said the team in a press release.

Mauro Gianetti's Footon team signed 12 riders last week after it welcomed Footon as a replacement sponsor for Fuji. The team raced this season as Fuji-Servetto.

