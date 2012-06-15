Cape Epic prize money doubles in three years

Image 1 of 3 2012 Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized spray champaign as Max Knox and Kohei Yamamoto of Songo-Specialized look on (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 3 Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula with Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 3 Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized sprays the champagne in celebration after winning the 2012 Cape Epic with Burry Stander (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

The Absa Cape Epic announced an increased prize purse of R1 million for the 10th edition of the race next year, which consolidates its position as the mountain bike race with the largest prize purse in the world. The event's total prize purse has doubled in a period of only three years.

Cape Epic race founder Kevin Vermaak said, "I asked Susi (Christoph Sauser) in the early days what his advice would be to grow our event in terms of professional participation, and his answer was, jokingly, to have R1 million in prize money. I'm delighted to announce that we can now offer exactly that.

"With our rich prize purse, we'd like to honour the effort that so many of the world's top riders make to ride the race, travelling from around the world to be here. The Cape Epic is by far the highest payout of any race in South Africa, road or mountain bike, and I'm happy that we can do this for cycling in our magnificent country."

Vermaak noted that up to 64 percent of the money would go to top men's teams and the overall general classification while the rest would go to the top women, mixed and masters teams.

Lynn Naude, Absa General Manager Sponsorships and Events, said, "Celebrating the iconic 10th edition of the race is testimony to how this event continues to grow from strength to strength. The organisers' decision to increase the prize purse will be an exciting incentive and well-deserved reward for the winners of the 2013 Cape Epic. Absa is proud to have played its part in this journey and congratulates Kevin Vermaak and his team on reaching this milestone."

The race will once again bring 1200 riders into the start chute in 2013.

"Even if we have all the world champions on the start line, the race remains absolutely achievable for anyone that sets his or her mind to do it," said Vermaak. "Riding alongside the world's top riders is a huge plus, but perhaps what is even more important to the amateurs that come from all over the world, is the quality of the route and of our event services. This remains the core of what we're about."

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander won the most recent edition of the Cape Epic.